Western officials: Niger junta warned they'd kill deposed president after any military intervention

Shopkeepers take tea near the entrance of the airport in Niamey, Niger, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. West African heads of state have begun meeting Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria, on next steps to take after Niger's military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the deposed president. Analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS might be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)