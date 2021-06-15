Oldest party wins most seats in voting for 'new Algeria'

Election officials count ballots after the closing of stations in the country's first legislative elections since the ouster of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, Algeria, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Algerians voted Saturday for a new parliament in an election with a majority of novice independent candidates running under new rules meant to satisfy demands of pro-democracy protesters and open the way to a "new Algeria." (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)