Canada protests sound common refrain: 'We stand for freedom'

Truck driver Mat Mackenzie, 36, adjusts the mirror on his truck during a protest against COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. A judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)