Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

Family and friends react during the funeral for Patrick Lyoya at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Friday, April 22, 2022. The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded that authorities publicly identify the Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle, saying at Lyoya's funeral Friday: “We want his name!" (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)