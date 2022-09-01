Ex-NYPD officer gets 10 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack

FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas Webster, in red jacket, at a barricade line at on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Webster, a retired New York Police Department officer, is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. (Metropolitan Police Department via AP)