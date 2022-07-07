Griner's Moscow trial resumes amid calls for US to seek deal

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2022. Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court Thursday July 7, 2022, as calls increase for Washington to do more to secure her release. Griner was detained in February at a Moscow airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)