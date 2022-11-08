Incumbent GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley

FILE - Nan Whaley, former mayor of Dayton and Democratic candidate for governor, speaks at the Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, seeking a second term, and Whaley bonded over the 2019 mass shooting that killed nine in Dayton. But Whaley increasingly criticized the governor for his failure to pass stronger gun laws and for his anti-abortion stance. (Meg Vogel/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)