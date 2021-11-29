Iran nuclear deal talks resume in Vienna amid muted hopes

FILE - In this June 20, 2021 file photo, Robert Malley, US Special Envoy for Iran, is shown in Vienna, Austria. Iran and world powers resume talks in Vienna this week of Nov. 28, aimed at restoring the nuclear deal that crumbled after the U.S. pulled out three years ago. There are major doubts over whether the deal can be reinstated after years of mounting distrust. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)