US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa

FILE - Els Woodke speaks about the 2016 kidnapping of her husband Jeffrey Woodke, photo on video monitor, in West Africa, during a news conference in Washington, Nov. 17, 2021. The Biden administration says the American aid worker who was kidnapped in Niger six years ago has been released from custody. Jeffrey Woodke was kidnapped from his home in Abalak, Niger, in October 2016 by men who ambushed and killed his guards and forced him at gunpoint into their truck, where he was driven north toward Mali’s border. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)