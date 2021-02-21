Turkey's president wishes to improve testy relations with US

An imam leads the prosession as Turkish soldiers carry the national flag-draped coffin of Salih Kanca, a Turkish civilian, one of thirteen Turkish soldiers, police and civilians who had been abducted by Kurdish insurgents and found killed in northern Iraq, at the airport in the city of Samsun, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2021. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Tuesday to expand cross-border operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, following the killing of the 13 Turks. (IHA via AP)