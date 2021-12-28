Hong Kong police raid online news outlet, arrest 6

FILE - Hong Kong activist Denise Ho, center, speaks as she is joined by members of Congress during a news conference on Hong Kong Human Rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. According to the local South China Morning Post newspaper, police arrested Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, one current and one former editor at Stand News, as well as four former board members including singer and activist Denise Ho. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)