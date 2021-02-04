Former flight attendant lands 7-figure deal for 2 novels

This combination of photos shows the cover of "Falling," a novel by T.J. Newman, left, and a portrait of Newman. A former bookseller and flight attendant who conjured fictional nightmares during breaks on cross country red-eyes has a 7-figure deal for two novels. The Simon & Schuster imprint Avid Reader announced Thursday that Newman’s first book, the thriller “Falling,” comes out in July. (Avid Reader Press, left, and Melissa Young via AP)