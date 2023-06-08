Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. A unanimous Supreme Court has given a 94-year-old Minneapolis woman a new chance to recoup some money after the county kept the entire $40,000 when it sold her condominium over a small unpaid tax bill. The justices ruled Thursday, May 25, that Hennepin County, Minnesota violated the constitutional rights of the woman, Geraldine Tyler, by taking her property without paying “just compensation.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)