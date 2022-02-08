Republican who ousted Sanford making another run at SC seat

FILE - South Carolina Rep.Katie Arrington campaigns after voting for herself in the primary election, June 12, 2018 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville, S.C. Arrington, the Republican who ousted Mark Sanford from Congress in 2018, is now mounting a primary effort to unseat Rep. Nancy Mace, a contest that showcases the role that former President Donald Trump is hoping to play in congressional races across the country. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 Arrington officially launched her primary challenge to Mace, a first-term member representing South Carolina's southern coast. (Kathryn Ziesig/The Post And Courier via AP)