5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols

FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, from top row from left, Police Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. The five former Memphis police officers were scheduled Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, to make their first court appearance on murder and other charges in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols. (Memphis Police Department via AP, File)