Jesuits expel prominent priest Rupnik after allegations of abuse against adult women

FILE - Pope Francis is flanked by Jesuits' superior general Arturo Sosa Abascal, left, after presiding a mass on March 12, 2022. Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order said Thursday, June 15, 2023 it has expelled a prominent Slovenian priest from the congregation following allegations of sexual, spiritual and psychological abuses against adult women. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)