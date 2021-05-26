Ohio announces 1st winners of Vax-a-Million lottery

FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, recent University of Akron graduate Matthew Yokosuk poses for photo on campus, in Akron, Ohio. In the week after Ohio Gov. Mike announced a weekly $1 million prize and full-ride college scholarships to entice more Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the number of Ohioans age 16 and older who started the coronavirus vaccination process jumped 33 per cent. However, vaccination rates are still well below where they were in March and most of April, an analysis shows. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)