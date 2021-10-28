US woman in Bali 'suitcase murder' freed from jail

Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., right, is escorted by Indonesian immigration officers at Immigration detention center in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The American woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali in 2014 walked free from prison Friday after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence and will be deported to the United States. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)