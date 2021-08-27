RFK assassin moves closer to freedom with help of 2 Kennedys

FILE - In this June 5, 1968, file photo, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy addresses campaign workers moments before being shot in Los Angeles. At his side are his wife, Ethel, and his California campaign manager, Jesse Unruh, speaker of the California Assembly. Prosecutors for the first time are not opposing the release of Sirhan Sirhan. The 77-year-old prisoner on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting Kennedy in 1968. (AP Photo/Dick Strobel, File)