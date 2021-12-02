Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting

FILE -Tamala Payne, center, with attorney Sean Walton, participate during a protest march for the shooting of her son, Casey Goodson Jr., by a Franklin County deputy sheriff in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Jason Meade, the former Ohio deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times was charged Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, with murder in Goodson's death in an encounter that is still largely unexplained and involved no body camera or dashcam footage. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)