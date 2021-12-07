Gunman opens fire in Moscow services center, kills 2 people

Police guard an area near the Moscow government services center in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a Moscow government services center and killed two people Tuesday, reportedly after being told to put on a face mask, authorities and Russia media said. Four other people were wounded. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Twitter that a suspect was detained. (Artem Taranenko/Moscow News Agency photo via AP)