With a wink, judge fights 'tyranny' of Elf on the Shelf

FILE - Elf on the Shelf figures are piled in a box at the company's studio Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. Santa may have fewer eyes in homes in the 2021 Christmas season after a judge — jokingly — banned the Elf on the Shelf. Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard posted a mock order on Twitter banishing these elves from Cobb County, Georgia as a “gift to tired parents.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore)