Mississippi executes man who killed wife, terrorized family

Sally Fran Ross, a retired United Methodist minister, left, holds a protest sign at the small prayer vigil at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss., prior to the scheduled execution of David Neal Cox, 50, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Cox, who killed his estranged wife and terrorized their family in 2010, was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the penitentiary. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)