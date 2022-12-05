Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case

Tyler Hatcher, left, special agent in charge of Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation's Los Angeles field office, and U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada speak with reporters outside the federal courthouse in Santa Ana, Calif., after the sentencing of incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Avenatti was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $10 million in restitution after admitting he cheated four of his clients out of millions of dollars. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)