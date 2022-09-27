Celebrity attorney Geragos subject of fraud probe

FILE - Attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Brian Kabateck speak to the media outside the United States Federal Court building in Los Angeles, July 30, 2004, after a judge approved a multimillion-dollar settlement in a lawsuit for unpaid life insurance benefits filed by descendants of Armenians killed in the Turkish Ottoman Empire. The State Bar of California said Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, that it is investigating Geragos and Kabateck in connection with the spending of money in the United States and France from the settlement. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)