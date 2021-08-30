GOP's Larry Elder looks for shock win in California recall

FILE — On this July 13, 2021 file photo conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder center right, is hugged by supporter Paulette Melton during a campaign stop, Tuesday, in Norwalk, Calif. Elder, who is running to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election, says he would erase state vaccine and mask mandates, is critical of gun control, opposes the minimum wage and disputes the notion of systemic racism in America. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)