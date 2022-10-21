Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations

FILE - Chess Grandmaster Hans Niemann, 19, studies the board during a match against Grandmaster Christopher Yoo, 15, at the U.S. Chess Championship in St. Louis on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The U.S. Chess Championships opened play at the St. Louis Chess Club this week. Players, including 19-year-old Niemann, were greeted by a bevy of beefed-up security measures. They were scanned by security wands designed to detect not just metal but silicon, commonly used in electronics. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)