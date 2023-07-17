Citing Trump case, Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira urges judge to release him while he awaits trial

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston, April 14, 2023. Teixeira, who is accused of leaking secret military papers, on Monday, July 17, challenged a judge's decision that he remain behind bars, pointing to the pretrial release of former President Donald Trump and others charged in high-profile classified documents cases. (Margaret Small via AP, File)