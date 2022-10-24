Israeli troops raid gunmen's hideout; 5 Palestinians killed

Palestinians gather at the site where Israeli forces destroyed an explosive lab belonging an armed group calling itself the Lions' Den, in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The military says Israeli forces have raided a stronghold of the group, blowing up the lab and engaging in a firefight. Palestinian health officials say five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded. Israel has accused the group of having killed a soldier and attempting several attacks. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)