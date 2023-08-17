Israel clinches largest-ever defense deal with Germany for $3.5 billion after securing US approval

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman watch a video which shows the launch of the Arrow 3 hypersonic anti-ballistic missile during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 28 2019. The United States cleared a weapons agreement between Israel and Germany that marks Israel’s largest-ever defense deal on Thursday Aug. 17, 2023. (Menahem Kahana/Pool via AP, File)