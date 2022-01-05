Philadelphia fire kills at least 13, including 7 children

Bystanders watch as the Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Firefighters and police responded to the fatal fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)