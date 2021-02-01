Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

In this Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020 shows a priceless and very rare concrete relief by Cyprus' most avant-garde artist of the 1960s, Christoforos Savva, appears on the wall of the defunct Perroquet nightclub in the abandoned ghost-town of Varosha in the breakaway, Turkish Cypriot north of ethnically divided Cyprus. The artwork has been rediscovered after laying hidden for nearly half a century and the 93 year-old Greek Cypriot man who says he commissioned the reliefs wants them transferred to the country's internationally recognized southern part with the help of a bicommunal committee tasked with preserving and maintaining Cyprus' culture heritage. (Eleni Papadopoullou/Politis via AP)