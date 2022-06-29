Football hero's killer can't be re-tried for murder

FILE - This undated photo released by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office shows Ronald Gasser. Louisiana’s Supreme Court has ruled that the man who killed a former NFL player in a New Orleans-area road rage incident cannot be tried again for murder after his conviction on a lesser charge was overturned. Authorities in the New Orleans suburb of Jefferson Parish originally charged Ronald Gasser with second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting of Joe McKnight. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office via AP, File)