Pakistani court: Release man accused in Daniel Pearl's death

Ahmed Saeed Sheikh, right, father of British-born Pakistani Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, leaves the Supreme Court with his lawyer Mehmood A. Sheikh, after an appeal hearing in the Daniel Pearl murder case, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The court on Thursday ordered the release of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was convicted and later acquitted in the gruesome beheading of American journalist Pearl in 2002. The court also dismissed an appeal of Sheikh's acquittal by Pearl's family. (AP Photo/Waseem Khan)