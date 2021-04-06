AP Interview: India could resume vaccine exports by June

An employee works inside a laboratory at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The world's largest vaccine maker will be able to restart exports of AstraZeneca doses by June if new coronavirus infections subside in the country, its chief executive said Tuesday, April 6. But a continued surge could result in more delays because the Serum Institute of India would have to meet domestic needs, Adar Poonawalla warned in an interview with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)