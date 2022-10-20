Prosecution rests in Wisconsin parade suspect's trial

Darrell Brooks cross examines the state's witness Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors allege Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured scores of others driving his SUV through a Christmas parade on Nov. 21 in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney. (Ebony Cox/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)