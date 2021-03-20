Turkey withdraws from European treaty protecting women

FILE - In this Monday, March 8, 2021, photo, protesters chant slogans during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Istanbul. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree early Saturday, March 20, 2021, annulling Turkey's ratification of the Istanbul Convention, a blow to women's rights advocates, who say the agreement is crucial to combating domestic violence. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)