Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception

FILE - Anti-abortion demonstrators and abortion right activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, on June 25, 2022. St. Luke's Health Kansas City, operator of 16 hospitals, briefly stopped providing emergency contraception over concerns that the state’s abortion ban could put doctors at risk of criminal charges if they provide the medication known as the morning-after pill, even for sexual assault victims, only to restart the procedures on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)