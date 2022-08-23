Rep. Carolyn Maloney's 30-year career ends in loss to Nadler

FILE - Florida State Sen. Dan Webster announces his entry into the U.S. Senate race in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2003. Nationally known far-right activist Laura Loomer, who's been banned by several social media platforms because of anti-Muslim and other remarks, is challenging the incumbent Webster, who has served central Florida districts since 2011, for the District 11 seat. (AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove, File)