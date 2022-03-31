Washington OKs 1st statewide missing Indigenous people alert

FILE - Native American tribal members sing and drum to support issues such as the awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women in Washington state in the rotunda of the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., on Jan. 23, 2018. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that creates a first-in-the-nation statewide alert system for missing Indigenous people. The law creates a system similar to Amber Alerts and so-called silver alerts, which are used respectively for missing children and vulnerable adults in many states. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)