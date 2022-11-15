Imprisoned Egyptian activist calls off hunger strike

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 22, 2014 photo, Egypt's most prominent activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah greets people prior to a conference held at the American University in Cairo, near Tahrir Square, Egypt. The family of the imprisoned Egyptian activist says they received a letter from him on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, saying he has ended his hunger strike. The family said in a statement that Abdel-Fattah's mother, Laila Soueif, received a short note in her son’s handwriting via prison authorities. The letter is dated Monday. In it, he asks her to come for monthly visit to him in prison on Thursday. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)