Japan reporter freed from Myanmar says inmates were abused

In this image from video released by Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, freelance journalist Yuki Kitazumi speaks during a online press conference hosted in Tokyo Friday, May 21, 2021. Kitazumi, who returned home from a Myanmar prison on May 14, said Friday military and police interrogators repeatedly asked him about his friends, clients and fake allegations. And he heard from other inmates about their horrifying prison abuses, including repeated beatings during nonstop, dayslong interrogations. (FCCJ via AP)