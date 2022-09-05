Kenya's Supreme Court upholds Ruto's narrow presidential win

From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Smokin Wanjala, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, and Njoki Susanna Ndung'u, deliver judgement in the electoral petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday is ruling on challenges to the presidential election in which Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner by a slim margin and opposition candidate Raila Odinga alleged irregularities in the otherwise peaceful Aug. 9 election. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)