Louisiana youths held at adult prison's old death row suffer heat, isolation, advocates say

FILE - Vehicles enter the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary — Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La., Aug. 5, 2008. In a federal court filing dated Monday, July 17, 2023, advocates said that juveniles held in a former death row building at the Louisiana prison for adults are suffering through dangerous heat and psychologically damaging isolation in their cells with little or no mental health care, inadequate schooling and foul water. In the filing, advocates asked a judge to order that the youths be moved. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)