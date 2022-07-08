Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo people line up to vote outside the Greenfield Community Center on Election Day in Greenfield, Wis. Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Friday, July 8, 2022, that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person, dealing a critical defeat to Democrats in the battleground state. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)