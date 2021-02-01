Berlin festival chooses 6 former winners as this year's jury

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, Berlinale heads Mariette Rissenbeek, left, and Carlo Chatrian, right, attend the award ceremony of the 2020 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. A six-member jury of former winners has been chosen to allocate the prizes at this year's Berlin International Film Festival, which is taking place in a revamped form because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)