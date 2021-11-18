Judge tosses convictions of 2 men in killing of Malcolm X

A sculpture, right, marks the spot where Malcolm X was assassinated at the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, formerly the Audubon Ballroom, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in New York. Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared Thursday, after insisting on their innocence since the 1965 killing. Lawyers and the Innocence Project said Wednesday that a new investigation found authorities withheld evidence favorable to the defense in the trial of Muhammad Aziz, now 83, and the late Khalil Islam. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)