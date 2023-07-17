Russian fighter jet flies dangerously close to US warplane over Syria

FILE - In this image from video released by the U.S. Air Force, a Russian Su-35 flies near a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone on July 5, 2023, over Syria. U.S. officials say that a Russian fighter jet flew very close to a manned U.S. surveillance aircraft over Syria Sunday, July 16, forcing it to go through the turbulent wake and putting the lives of the four-person American crew in danger.(U.S. Air Force via AP)