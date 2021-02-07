Man dies diving in cave in southern Germany

Cave rescuers come back from their mission at the Muehlbach spring cave in the Franconian Alb in Dietfurth, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. A 57-year-old man died while diving in a cave in Bavaria, police said Sunday. The man, whose identity was not given, was part of an experienced four-person team diving inside a cave near Dietfurt which belongs to a long system of caves at the Muehlbachquell caves, German new agency dpa reported. (Ralph Goppelt/dpa via AP)