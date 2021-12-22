Live updates: Quebec sets tighter pandemic rules for Dec. 26

People wearing face masks ride a tram in Lisbon, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Despite vaccination rates that make other governments envious, Spain and Iberian neighbor Portugal are facing the hard truth that, with the new omicron variant running rampant, these winter holidays won't be a time of unrestrained joy. Portugal announced Tuesday a slew of new restrictions over Christmas and the New Year. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)